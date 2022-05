Patricia Ann Hodges, age 63, passed away May 9, 2022 in Bryan, Texas. She was born March 9, 1959 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Victor & Alice (Frost) Nash. Patricia was raised in the Portsmouth area where she also met her future husband, Fred, who was in the Navy. Following their marital union, the pair moved south, where they raised their family and spent the remainder of their lives.

MADISONVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO