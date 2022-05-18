ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb ‘treasuring’ single life after Joel Schiffman breakup

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUu8e_0fiKU3TQ00

Hoda Kotb is looking forward to hot girl summer following her breakup from longtime partner and fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“I’m really enjoying my kids and my life,” the “Today” show co-anchor told “Entertainment Tonight” at the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful People Media party Tuesday.

“I’m treasuring this time,” she added.

Kotb, 57, explained that she is in no rush to dive back into the dating scene and is just “tiptoeing along.”

“Anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first,” her co-host Savannah Guthrie interjected, as Jenna Bush Hager added, “It’s a feral girl summer, and we’re leading the charge!”

Kotb announced in January that she and Schiffman, 64, had called off their engagement after eight years together. Sources later told Page Six that the breakup happened around Christmastime .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KSHW_0fiKU3TQ00
Kotb and Joel Schiffman called off their engagement in December 2021.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“I wanted to address something that I think a few of you maybe noticed. People have written in and asked why I wasn’t wearing my engagement ring,” she said on “Today” at the time. “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holiday, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.”

She continued, “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on a new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmbQr_0fiKU3TQ00
Kotb’s “Today” colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are supportive of her single summer.
Getty Images for The Hollywood R

The exes started dating in 2013 and share two adopted daughters: Hayley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.

The financier, 64, popped the question in November 2019 , but their wedding plans were put on hold due to COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlIdG_0fiKU3TQ00
The exes started dating in 2013 and adopted two children together.
Getty Images

They ended on good terms and have been amicably co-parenting.

“I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she said. “We’re both good, we’re both going on our way, and we’ll be good parents to those lovely kids.”

RELATED PEOPLE
