Amy Schumer gets a Kardashian makeover

Just call her Kamy Kardashian.

Amy Schumer transformed into a long-haired, long-nailed, high-heeled member of the Kardashian clan to present alongside “2 of [her] new family members,” Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, at the 2022 Hulu Upfronts.

In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian struts out of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown NYC, dressed in a slouchy blue double-breasted blazer, mocha-hued bodysuit (no doubt by Kim’s Skims ) distressed denim (from Khloé’s Good American , perhaps?) and strappy heeled sandals.

Schumer finished off her look in true Kardashian fashion: with huge hoop earrings, giant mirrored sunglasses, an extra-long high ponytail and a several-inch-long manicure.

Amy Schumer transformed into “Kamy Kardashian” for the 2022 Hulu Upfronts. amyschumer/Instagram

In the clip, she poses with fans outside her hotel but stops short of signing autographs, raising her hands and saying, “I can’t, look at me.”

“Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!” Schumer asked in her caption.

It took a village to turn the “I Feel Pretty” actress into a member of reality TV’s first family; Schumer shouted out Voël Hair Extension , makeup artist Kyra Panchenko , manicurist Gina Eppolito , stylist Chloe Hartstein and esthetician Georgia Louise in her post.

Schumer greeted fans outside her hotel, but wasn’t able to sign autographs, thanks to her mega-long manicure. amyschumer/Instagram

She was joined at the Hulu Upfronts by Khloé, who paired a skintight, bright blue Alex Perry minidress ($1,600) with Tom Ford stilettos ($1,290), and Kris, who looked sharp in a classic black pantsuit.

“She’s my daughter and it’s about time everyone knows,” the Kardashian matriarch, 66, joked onstage of Schumer.

Schumer posed with Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 Gala in 2015. Kevin Mazur



