ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amy Schumer gets a Kardashian makeover

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482kLG_0fiKU0pF00

Just call her Kamy Kardashian.

Amy Schumer transformed into a long-haired, long-nailed, high-heeled member of the Kardashian clan to present alongside “2 of [her] new family members,” Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, at the 2022 Hulu Upfronts.

In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian struts out of the Four Seasons hotel in downtown NYC, dressed in a slouchy blue double-breasted blazer, mocha-hued bodysuit (no doubt by Kim’s Skims ) distressed denim (from Khloé’s Good American , perhaps?) and strappy heeled sandals.

Schumer finished off her look in true Kardashian fashion: with huge hoop earrings, giant mirrored sunglasses, an extra-long high ponytail and a several-inch-long manicure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pltee_0fiKU0pF00
Amy Schumer transformed into “Kamy Kardashian” for the 2022 Hulu Upfronts.
amyschumer/Instagram

In the clip, she poses with fans outside her hotel but stops short of signing autographs, raising her hands and saying, “I can’t, look at me.”

“Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!” Schumer asked in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdsVRipuwiN

It took a village to turn the “I Feel Pretty” actress into a member of reality TV’s first family; Schumer shouted out Voël Hair Extension , makeup artist Kyra Panchenko , manicurist Gina Eppolito , stylist Chloe Hartstein and esthetician Georgia Louise in her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wzFW_0fiKU0pF00
Schumer greeted fans outside her hotel, but wasn’t able to sign autographs, thanks to her mega-long manicure.
amyschumer/Instagram

She was joined at the Hulu Upfronts by Khloé, who paired a skintight, bright blue Alex Perry minidress ($1,600) with Tom Ford stilettos ($1,290), and Kris, who looked sharp in a classic black pantsuit.

“She’s my daughter and it’s about time everyone knows,” the Kardashian matriarch, 66, joked onstage of Schumer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQVLU_0fiKU0pF00
Schumer posed with Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 Gala in 2015.
Kevin Mazur


Comments / 73

teejay
3d ago

there isn't a makeover artist in the world that can make grown up cabbage patch Amy look appealing

Reply(1)
58
One Sunny Day
3d ago

why does everyone hate Amy Shumer? She's cute & funny. I love her. Amy, please don't turn into a Kartrashian 😭

Reply(4)
19
SHORT GAL
2d ago

No one can make her look like a Kardashian, she is a tank and not very pretty

Reply
8
Related
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Tom Ford
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Vo L Hair Extension
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy