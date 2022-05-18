ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore shares throwback photo with Bruce Willis, his wife responds

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Bruce Willis’ loved ones are sticking together amid his aphasia diagnosis .

Demi Moore – who was married to the actor from 1987 until 2000 – shared a throwback snap of the two together via Instagram on Tuesday, which Willis’ current spouse, Emma Heming, commented on.

From the Cannes archives, circa 1997,” Moore captioned her post .

The photo featured Moore, 59, and Willis, 67, posing on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie “The Fifth Element.”

“All the feels ❤️,” Heming, who wed the “Die Hard” star in 2009, wrote in the comments section. “beautiful.”

The love for Willis comes nearly two months after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his decades-long career.

The former couple packed on the PDA at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.
“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote in a statement at the time.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis and Moore, who share three children, split in 2000.
Aphasia is a condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language, typically occurring after a stroke or a head injury, per the Mayo Clinic .

The main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapies with involvement from family members who can aid the patient’s ability to communicate.

Willis has been married to Emma Heming since 2009.
Willis luckily has the support of both Heming, 43, and Moore, along with his five kids. The actor shares Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with his first wife, and youngsters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his second.

