Lansing, MI – The three state championship teams from Hudson High School were honored with a trip to the Michigan capitol, in Lansing. State Senator Dale Zorn said, in part: “With three team state titles, it has been an amazing and historic school year for the Hudson Tigers. While cheer, football and wrestling are very different, these young men and women all showed the same ability and determination to achieve their goals.”

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO