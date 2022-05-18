ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

By Brian Cass
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides...

Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson news

Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the NFL offseason for a number of different reasons. It was always expected that Watson was going to be traded at some point from the Houston Texans, but the Cleveland Browns shocked everyone by swooping in and trading for the three-time Pro Bowler, leaving former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in a precarious situation with the Browns organization.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Look: Joe Burrow Excited About Bengals' New Offensive Line

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season and played through various injuries. The star signal-caller never complained about his lack of protection in the pocket, but he's clearly excited about the new additions in the trenches. Cincinnati signed right tackle La'el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa and...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s Wife: Madison Wentz

Carson Wentz is a professional American football player who plays as a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Prior to his professional career, Wentz had an impressive amateur career as the quarterback of the North Dakota State Bison football team. In his four years of college football at North Dakota, he helped the Bison win four straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships. He was then drafted with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII victory. For the 2022 season, he will be suiting up for the Commanders as he gets ready to play his 7th NFL season. In this article, however, we will be talking about his better half — Carson Wentz’s wife Madison Wentz.
FARGO, ND
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
