HARRISONBURG, Va. – Isaac Alderfer of Broadway, Va. and Jake Myers of Archbold have jointly earned Eastern Mennonite University’s Outstanding Environmental Sustainability Student Award. This is the highest award given to an environmental sustainability student, selected by a faculty committee, and recognizes an outstanding graduating student in the Environmental Sustainability program. The purpose of this award is to acknowledge exceptional academic, scholarly and service accomplishments throughout a student’s career at EMU. This award also recognizes characteristics of initiative, wisdom, diligence, collegiality, and integrity.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO