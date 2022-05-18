9 affordable dupes for the expensive Barefoot Dreams blankets that feel like snuggling with clouds

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its ultra-soft blankets, which can cost up to $250.

The majority of the brand's blankets are 100% polyester microfiber and come in several styles and colors.

If $250 isn't in your budget, here are 9 Barefoot Dreams blanket dupes you can get for less than $100.

Barefoot Dreams is known for its cozy home goods and apparel, from towels and bedding to bathrobes and loungewear. The brand is most famous for its throw blankets, which have amassed quite a following from celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Hudson.

The super plush blankets come in several subdued, calming colors and unique patterns. You can find them at retailers like Nordstrom , Dillards , Amazon , and Saks Fifth Avenue .

At $120 to $250 each, these blankets aren't attainable for everyone, but it turns out there are a number of throw blankets that come surprisingly close to the look and feel of the adored brand's throw. Like Barefoot Dreams blankets, most of these dupes are made of 100% polyester microfiber.

Here are 9 of our favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket dupes:

Jooja Knit Throw Blanket

Jooja Knit Throw Blanket, available at Amazon, $35.99

The Jooja Knit Throw Blanket is a super affordable dupe of the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw . You'll save more than $100 and get a little more blanket too — this one measures 60 by 80 inches while Barefoot's throw is 54 by 72 inches.

The Jooja throw is made of 100% polyester and comes in nine colors and two patterns. You can also get a 50-by-60-inch blanket for $26.

Sanacyna Leopard Knitted Throw Blanket

Sanacyna Leopard Knitted Throw Blanket, available at Amazon, $59.99

Snuggle up on your sofa or bed with this leopard-print throw blanket. The pattern, colors, and material are very similar to the CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw .

This dupe comes in 15 colors and three sizes. For less than half the price of the Barefoot Dreams blanket, you can get the same comfort, design, and even a larger size.

Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Throw Blanket

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, available at Urban Outfitters, $39

You can save more than $100 when you cozy up in the Amped Fleece Throw Blanket. Victoria Gracie, an Insider distribution producer, bought the dupe after an influencer compared it to the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw . Gracie said she loved it so much she bought a second one as a gift.

Both blankets are made of polyester, but with the Amped throw, you get more for less, with the throw blanket's size dimensions being 60 by 70 inches compared to Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic throw that measures 54 by 72 inches. It comes in soft blue and pink colors.

Pottery Barn Cozy Pom Pom Sherpa Throw

Cozy Pom Pom Sherpa Throw, available at Pottery Barn, $49

If you're a fan of the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Throw and its pom pom tassels, the Pottery Barn Pom Pom Sherpa Throw is an excellent dupe. It's made of 100% polyester, the same material and percentage as most Barefoot Dreams blankets.

You can toss this pom pom-trimmed blanket across your sofa or lay it at the bottom of your bed. It measures 54 by 72 inches and comes in six neutral colors.

Tadpoles Chenille Knit Baby Blanket

Tadpoles Ultra-Soft Chenille Knit Baby Blanket, available at Target, $19.99

Barefoot Dreams also has ultra-soft blankets for babies, but even at a smaller size, they still cost over $100. This Tadpoles blanket has the same color, reversible star pattern, and material as the Barefoot Dreams Chic Dream Receiving Blanket for a fraction of the cost.

This baby blue reversible blanket will look great in any nursery or kids' bedroom. Measuring 40 by 30 inches, it is larger than most Barefoot Dreams baby blankets.

Pottery Barn Waffle Sherpa Throw Blanket

Waffle Sherpa Back Throw, available at Pottery Barn, $54.99

Barefoot Dreams has beautiful ribbed and waffle-knit throws that range from $110 to more than $200. For half the price, you can bundle up in the Pottery Barn Waffle Sherpa Back Throw.

This 50-by-60-inch blanket comes in ivory, flax, and gray with white sherpa backing. Toss it over your sofa or add it to your bed for extra comfy sleep.

Kenneth Cole Ultra Soft Plush Throw

Kenneth Cole Ultra Soft Plush Throw, available at Bed Bath & Beyond, $19.99

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Camo Throw takes the classic throw up a notch, but it will cost you $180. Kenneth Cole's ultra-soft throw blanket, on the other hand, is only $20.

Not only does this Barefoot Dreams dupe have the same camo print and color, it's also made of 100% polyester microfiber. At 50 by 70 inches, it's a few inches smaller than the Barefoot Dreams original.

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Throw

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Throw, available at Overstock, $29.99

The Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Throw is a a cozy dupe of the Barefoot Dreams Heathered Throw , which costs $165.

The Brooklyn Loom blanket is made of the same material and comes in seven subdued colors, and at 59 by 60 inches, it's the perfect size for all your lounging needs.

Nestl Super Soft Blanket

Nestl Super Soft Blanket, available at Wayfair, from $32.78

If you're looking for a simple plush blanket that doesn't cost a fortune, this microfiber blanket is the perfect option. It comes in six colors and four sizes: throw, twin, queen, and king.

Although this isn't a dupe of a specific Barefoot Dreams blanket, the Nestl blanket is larger and made of the same soft polyester microfiber material at a much more affordable price.

Jay Franco Mickey and Minnie Mouse Blanket

Jay Franco Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Blanket, available at Amazon, $49.99

Barefoot Dreams has a Disney Collection for Mickey and Minnie Mouse fans of all ages and sizes, along with a Star Wars collection. Unfortunately, these CozyChic blankets cost a pretty penny, starting at $135.

If you're a fan of the CozyChic Classic Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Throw , you'll love this similarly designed blanket. The cotton-knit blanket is the perfect size to cuddle under at 70 by 70 inches.