Some lucky Loyal fourth graders were chosen to receive a Spudmobile visit and the rest of the Loyal Elementary was able to visit the spudmobile. You’ve never seen students get so excited about potatoes and they learned so many new facts, you’d just have to ask them. The Spudmobile was designed and developed by the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association.

LOYAL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO