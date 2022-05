BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.

