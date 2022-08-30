Read full article on original website
Related
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
America's Funniest Home Videos Makes a Major Change Ahead of Season 33
When America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for Season 33 this fall, it’s bringing way more cash to the table, ABC announced Thursday. The new season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7/6c) will double the weekly prize money awarded to its contestants. Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package. — The network also announced that the show’s live studio audience will return for...
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Has Arrived—Now You Can Save Big on Apple, Bissell, and Other Leading Brands
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale 2022 is here, and now you can find deep discounts across the site on robot vacuums, Apple AirPods, and plenty of other great finds.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Does SOS Stand For?
"SOS." You know it's a distress signal, but what does it actually stand for? A lot of people think it's an abbreviation for “save our souls.” (It's not.)
hypebeast.com
Seven Deleted Scenes Are Confirmed To Be in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Extended Cut
Sony Pictures and Marvel are not quite done with riding the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio recently confirmed that it will be releasing an extended cut version of the film titled, the More Fun Stuff Version. While there has not been a trailer released nor hints of what to expect besides a few teasers of what to expect on the big screen comeback, the 11-minute additional footage is slated to feature seven more deleted scenes.
Madam C.J. Walker Is Mattel’s Latest ‘Inspiring Women’ Barbie Doll
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. It’s been a big year for Barbie fans—and we’re not just talking about all those photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming their upcoming Barbie movie.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Searching for the best deals on Amazon? Save on water flossers, Apple AirPods, and more today on the site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Do We Refer to Movies as “The Silver Screen”?
For as long as you've been watching movies, you've likely heard them—and the entire industry surrounding them—referred to as the silver screen. Maybe you assumed the term was the work of some long-forgotten Old Hollywood marketeer who thought it imbued black-and-white films with a sense of glamour that something like “the grayscale screen” couldn’t. But the real origin of the phrase is less about the motion pictures than the screen itself.
'House of the Dragon' Opening Credits, Explained
Fans were in for a surprise when the second episode of House of the Dragon, “The Rogue Prince,” aired this past Sunday. After featuring no opening credits in the premiere episode, the highly anticipated prequel series finally debuted its own opening sequence. The new one uses the same iconic theme song from Game of Thrones and takes many stylistic cues from the original visuals.
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Director on What Will Surprise People About the Series
Director J.A. Bayona says 'The Rings of Power' will surprise 'Lord of the Rings' fans
Venice film jury chief Julianne Moore says put art before business
VENICE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Art should trump business in any debate over the future of cinema, U.S. actor Julianne Moore said on Wednesday as she took charge of the jury at the Venice Film Festival.
See the Website That Convinced People 'The Blair Witch Project' Was Real in 1999
The website features bonus material that didn't make it into 'The Blair Witch Project,' including interviews with investigators and excerpts from Heather's diary.
Internet Misinformation Is Giving Spiders a Bad Rap, Study Shows
Don’t let misguided media sources compound your arachnophobia.
Watch the Original 'Breaking Bad' Cast Audition Tapes
Catch the original 'Breaking Bad' cast work their magic in the dreaded audition room.
Bada Bing! Here’s Where To Get the New ‘The Sopranos’ Funko Figurines
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. There haven’t been any new episodes of The Sopranos since 2007, but fans have been eagerly waiting for more of their favorite characters in any shape or form. Not even the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the 2021 prequel movie starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano, was enough for the show's biggest fans, but—bada bing!—Funko has come in to fill the void. The pop culture-centric toy company has new figures of everyone’s favorite suburban New Jersey crime family and they’re now available for pre-order, with their official release expected later this year.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says
Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment. The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film...
Can You Spot the Patch of Floor Hidden Among All the Moving Boxes?
Supposedly only 5 percent of participants can do it in under a minute.
Mental_Floss
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0