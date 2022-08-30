ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America's Funniest Home Videos Makes a Major Change Ahead of Season 33

When America’s Funniest Home Videos returns for Season 33 this fall, it’s bringing way more cash to the table, ABC announced Thursday. The new season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7/6c) will double the weekly prize money awarded to its contestants. Its first-place prize, given to the funniest or most unique clip, will now be upped to $20,000. Second place will take home $6,000, and third place will bank $4,000. Per usual, the first-place winners will then move on compete for $100,000 and the grand prize vacation package. — The network also announced that the show’s live studio audience will return for...
What Does SOS Stand For?

"SOS." You know it's a distress signal, but what does it actually stand for? A lot of people think it's an abbreviation for “save our souls.” (It's not.)
Seven Deleted Scenes Are Confirmed To Be in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Extended Cut

Sony Pictures and Marvel are not quite done with riding the hype from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio recently confirmed that it will be releasing an extended cut version of the film titled, the More Fun Stuff Version. While there has not been a trailer released nor hints of what to expect besides a few teasers of what to expect on the big screen comeback, the 11-minute additional footage is slated to feature seven more deleted scenes.
Why Do We Refer to Movies as “The Silver Screen”?

For as long as you've been watching movies, you've likely heard them—and the entire industry surrounding them—referred to as the silver screen. Maybe you assumed the term was the work of some long-forgotten Old Hollywood marketeer who thought it imbued black-and-white films with a sense of glamour that something like “the grayscale screen” couldn’t. But the real origin of the phrase is less about the motion pictures than the screen itself.
'House of the Dragon' Opening Credits, Explained

Fans were in for a surprise when the second episode of House of the Dragon, “The Rogue Prince,” aired this past Sunday. After featuring no opening credits in the premiere episode, the highly anticipated prequel series finally debuted its own opening sequence. The new one uses the same iconic theme song from Game of Thrones and takes many stylistic cues from the original visuals.
Bada Bing! Here’s Where To Get the New ‘The Sopranos’ Funko Figurines

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. There haven’t been any new episodes of The Sopranos since 2007, but fans have been eagerly waiting for more of their favorite characters in any shape or form. Not even the release of The Many Saints of Newark, the 2021 prequel movie starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano, was enough for the show's biggest fans, but—bada bing!—Funko has come in to fill the void. The pop culture-centric toy company has new figures of everyone’s favorite suburban New Jersey crime family and they’re now available for pre-order, with their official release expected later this year.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment. The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film...
