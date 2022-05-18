Rain won't stop the smiles

Related
fox5dc.com
11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom
BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
Bay Net
22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days Of Live Music And Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022.
Blue Angels Flight Rehearsal To Close Anne Arundel Roads
Traffic delays are expected next week for the Blue Angels during the United States Naval Academy Commissioning Week. The Blue Angels will take flight twice next week, affecting traffic along several routes from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on for Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, according to Anne Arundel Officials.
Bay Net
FOUND: Calvert K-9 Escaped Handler; If Seen Contact Sheriff’s Office
ST. LEONARD, Md. — A Department of State K-9 handler’s dog was able to break free from its handler this evening. K-9 “Oni” is a 75 pound, brown and tan Belgian Malinois. Oni was last seen in the area of Long Beach Road and Kings Creek Drive.
Wbaltv.com
Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were blocked Saturday morning due to a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8 a.m. to the Bay Bridge for a...
Bay Net
Police Bust Drug Distribution Network In Great Mills And Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network.
NBC Washington
Same-Sex Couple Says Maryland Private School Denied Son Admission Because of ‘Lifestyle'
Two Maryland mothers say their son was unfairly denied admission into a private school, claiming administrators told them their family’s “lifestyle” doesn’t align with the school’s Christian values. “I just thought, it’s crazy that something like this would still be happening in today’s world,” Megan...
Renaming of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s Nixed, ‘Designation’ Coming Instead
The name of Indian Head Highway isn’t going anywhere, after all. The post Renaming of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s Nixed, ‘Designation’ Coming Instead appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Student allegedly brings replica 9mm airsoft gun to Charles County high school
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student allegedly brought a replica gun to a Charles County high school Friday morning. School administrators at Thomas Stone High School learned that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun at 8:53 a.m. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun on him. The replica gun resembles a semi-automatic firearm.
Baltimore-area doctor learns of brain tumor while at work, finds inspiration from daughter 'Hope'
The 35-year-old doctor shows us how she practices by "Faith and Hope."
WJLA
Confederate flag found hanging from flagpole at La Plata High School
LA PLATA, Md. — La Plata High School JROTC cadets found a Confederate flag hanging from the school’s main flagpole Thursday morning. School administrators were notified and the flag was removed. Police believe the flag was hung late last night. "The isolated incident at La Plata does not...
Bay Net
MISSING: Kobe Shawn Edinger, 16-Years-Old, Last Seen In La Plata On May 7
LA PLATA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a missing juvenile:. Approximately 5’9”, 170 lbs. Last seen: La Plata area on 5/7/2022. If you have information that can assist in helping locate Kobe Edinger, please call 911...
popville.com
“all the missing shopping carts”
Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Distribution Of Narcotics
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park. Michael...
WUSA
Confederate Flag raised at La Plata High School
On May 19, a confederate flag was hung on a flag pole at La Plata High school. Students reported it and administrators had it taken down.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 5/10/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Dachun Lin, 39 of Leonardtown, MD used the self checkout and failed to scan all items. Lin was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and hewas released from the scene.
Bay Net
Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Calvert County Shooting
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Calvert County. The suspect, Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, knowingly altering a firearm identification, using firearm in the commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, obstruction and hindering and altering physical evidence from a crime.
98online.com
Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard
(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department...
Bay Net
MISSING CHILD: Julie Elizabeth Gray, Age 15; Last Seen In Hollywood Area
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person, Julie Elizabeth Gray. 15 y/o, white female, approximately 5’3”, 125 lbs. brown eyes, sandy-colored hair. Last seen in Hollywood area on 5/17/22. If you have information that can assist...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City resident wins Miss Maryland ‘22
In 2022, Miss Maryland calls Ocean City home. Resident Caleigh Shade, a sommelier at The Hobbit Restaurant on 81st Street, took home the top honors at the 70th Miss Maryland USA competition on Sunday. She’ll now go on to compete for Miss USA 2022. “Honestly it’s surreal,” Shade said...
