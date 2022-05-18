Rain won't stop the smiles

On 5/10/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Dachun Lin, 39 of Leonardtown, MD used the self checkout and failed to scan all items. Lin was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and hewas released from the scene.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO