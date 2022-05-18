ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Rain won't stop the smiles

By St. Mary’s College of Maryland photo
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago

Rain won’t stop the smilesJacob Wood of Mechanicsville poses for a photo with his grandmother, Mary Wood, shortly after the St. Mary’s College of Maryland commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14. Wood majored in economics with a minor in business…

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom

BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Commencement Ceremony#The St Mary#College Of Maryland
Wbaltv.com

Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were blocked Saturday morning due to a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8 a.m. to the Bay Bridge for a...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Bust Drug Distribution Network In Great Mills And Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
State
Maryland State
WJLA

Student allegedly brings replica 9mm airsoft gun to Charles County high school

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student allegedly brought a replica gun to a Charles County high school Friday morning. School administrators at Thomas Stone High School learned that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun at 8:53 a.m. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun on him. The replica gun resembles a semi-automatic firearm.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Confederate flag found hanging from flagpole at La Plata High School

LA PLATA, Md. — La Plata High School JROTC cadets found a Confederate flag hanging from the school’s main flagpole Thursday morning. School administrators were notified and the flag was removed. Police believe the flag was hung late last night. "The isolated incident at La Plata does not...
LA PLATA, MD
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For Distribution Of Narcotics

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park. Michael...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 5/10/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Dachun Lin, 39 of Leonardtown, MD used the self checkout and failed to scan all items. Lin was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and hewas released from the scene.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Calvert County Shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Calvert County. The suspect, Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, knowingly altering a firearm identification, using firearm in the commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, obstruction and hindering and altering physical evidence from a crime.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
98online.com

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

(WBALTV) WOODBINE, Md. — This isn’t something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department...
WOODBINE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City resident wins Miss Maryland ‘22

In 2022, Miss Maryland calls Ocean City home. Resident Caleigh Shade, a sommelier at The Hobbit Restaurant on 81st Street, took home the top honors at the 70th Miss Maryland USA competition on Sunday. She’ll now go on to compete for Miss USA 2022. “Honestly it’s surreal,” Shade said...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
137
Followers
166
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy