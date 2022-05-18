Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

Gas has risen above $4 (£3.22) a gallon in all 50 US sates for the first time, in yet another sign of rising costs for consumers. Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia were the final hold outs among US states to see prices rise above the $4 margin on Monday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said. Some states, including California, have already seen prices above the $6 (£4.83) mark, according to Bloomberg, with five other states above $5 (£4.03) a gallon. The price increases come almost two months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has pushed up food and energy prices globally.Americans...

