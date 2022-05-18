ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, the average price for gas...

click orlando

Florida gas prices top national average in 7-cent jump

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida on Friday joined a growing number of states that have recently surpassed the record-breaking national average for the cost of regular gasoline, according to AAA. The auto club’s May 13 report listed an average price of $4.432 for the U.S. and $4.466 for Florida, marking...
The Week

Gas prices reach an all-time high

Average gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday; skyrocketing to the highest price AAA has recorded since it started keeping track in 2000, The Washington Post reports. The nationwide average cost per gallon of gas has increased to $4.37, beating early March's previous record of around $4.30. Gas prices...
FOXBusiness

US gas prices could surge to $4.50 a gallon, expert says

Gas prices hit another record Wednesday, but one expert projects things could get even worse for U.S. motorists. The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.
GreenwichTime

Gas prices in Connecticut set new record, AAA data shows

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Connecticut has reached a new record-setting high Monday, several weeks after the suspension of the state gas tax earlier this spring. Data from AAA Northeast showed the average price for a gallon of gas now stands at $4.54 in Connecticut, breaking...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
nationalinterest.org

Average Gas Prices Are Now Over $4 in Nearly Every U.S. State

The only states with average prices under $4 were Georgia ($3.98), Kansas ($3.98), and Oklahoma ($3.98), GasBuddy said. The average gas price in the United States has once again risen from last week’s record high, reaching $4.46 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, this represents an increase of $0.391 per gallon since last month and $1.43 per gallon since last year.
The Independent

Gas tops $4 in every single state for the first time

Gas has risen above $4 (£3.22) a gallon in all 50 US sates for the first time, in yet another sign of rising costs for consumers. Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia were the final hold outs among US states to see prices rise above the $4 margin on Monday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said. Some states, including California, have already seen prices above the $6 (£4.83) mark, according to Bloomberg, with five other states above $5 (£4.03) a gallon. The price increases come almost two months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has pushed up food and energy prices globally.Americans...
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.
LOUISIANA STATE

