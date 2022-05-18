ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter fighting for equal pay for over a decade, the U.S....

Sportico

Sporticast: U.S. Women Usher in New Era of Soccer Economics

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, Eben Novy-Williams and Emily Caron discuss some of the biggest stories of the week, including groundbreaking news from U.S. Soccer. The men’s and women’s national teams this week each signed new labor accords that will pay them equally, ending a six-year battle, in both federal courts and the court of public opinion, over how the world’s most successful national team should be compensated. The USMNT and USWNT both agreed to new collective bargaining agreements that run through 2028. Under the new agreements, the two groups agreed to pool (and...
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Big U.S. Soccer Announcement

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that a new collective bargaining agreement will go into effect this June. This new CBA includes an equal split of World Cup bonuses for the men's and women's national soccer team. A few hours after the new CBA was announced, USWNT star Alex Morgan went...
NBC News

U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teams

Unions for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams and U.S. Soccer announced the new historic bargaining agreement after a federal wage complaint was filed in 2016. Earlier this year, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit made in 2019 that included $22 million back pay. With the new agreement, U.S. Soccer will pool World Cup prize money and split it between the men’s and women's teams.May 18, 2022.
