Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of doctoring abuse photos

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp’s lawyers concluded their cross-examination of Amber Heard...

shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
The Independent

Jim Carrey responds to bizarre claim that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden

Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him. After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of...
