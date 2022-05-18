Person Apparently Hit on 5 Freeway Found Dead

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person who apparently was hit by one or more vehicles on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Los Feliz area was found dead Wednesday, authorities said.

The body was found near the center divider of the freeway north of Los Feliz Boulevard about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. Two southbound lanes were blocked in the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the death.