Judge Weighing Motion to Dismiss Henrietta Lacks’ Family Lawsuit Against Biotech Firm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge has unsealed four documents in Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s perjury case but ordered others remain out of public view. In response to a request from The Daily Record, The Baltimore Sun and The Baltimore Banner, Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby’s order filed Thursday makes public four documents containing “non-privileged, pre-trial correspondence between counsel” in Mosby’s case. Mosby’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, consented to making the documents public, Griggsby wrote. Judge to unseal some documents in federal case against Marilyn Mosby, keeps others under seal in new order @wjz pic.twitter.com/Wo26VzJIbJ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 19, 2022 But Griggsby declined to unseal other documents, saying the materials could potentially jeopardize the defense’s strategy. The city’s top prosecutor is set to go to trial in September on charges of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application Prosecutors allege Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She has vowed to clear her name of the allegations, which her defense has characterized as being “politically motivated.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO