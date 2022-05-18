ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor, Slavin, Spurgeon named Lady Byng finalists

By Sean O'Leary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, and Minnesota Wild blue-liner Jared Spurgeon were named finalists for the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of...

The Philadelphia Flyers Hold Pick No. 5 In The 2022 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers will select fifth overall in the upcoming NHL Draft in Montreal this July 7th-8th. The 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal is seven weeks away with the Philadelphia Flyers holding the fifth overall selection in the first round. The host Canadiens drew the biggest headlines at the May...
Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 Report Cards: Kyle Connor

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was a disappointment, as they came into the season considered a Stanley Cup contender but drastically underperformed, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoff picture. In this series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player,...
theScore bet specials: Can Panthers, Blues bounce back in Game 2?

The NHL playoffs offer plenty of compelling storylines, a couple of which will be at the forefront tonight. The No. 3 team in total power-play goals has yet to convert once through eight games, while one of the league's highest-paid goaltenders has been borderline dominant since regaining his starting spot following an up-and-down campaign.
Live NHL series bets: Where is the value after Game 1s?

It's obvious in hockey: The best you can do is make good bets, find value, and then let the puck bounce where it may. We had mixed results in our in-series betting after Game 1 of the first round, taking a decent plus-money price into Game 7 with the Bruins and getting a win with the Oilers (-115) after each trailed twice in their respective series.
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Boeser, Miller & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford discussed the team’s offseason plans. Additionally, Rutherford discussed the ongoing negotiations with pending restricted free agent (RFA) Brock Boeser, while there are more rumors on J.T. Miller’s future in Vancouver. Rutherford...
PREDATORS AND JOHN HYNES AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

According to Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with head coach John Hynes. Hynes, 47, was hired during the 2019-20 season by the Predators after they chose to fire Peter Laviolette. He has led the Preds to the playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the club, though they have been unable to advance past the first round. In 2021-22, he led them to a 45-30-7 record, but they were then forced to face what many consider to be the best team in the NHL in the Colorado Avalanche, and were promptly eliminated in just four games.
3 matchups to watch in Game 3 of the Avalanche-Blues series

The Colorado Avalanche were the better team in Game 1, winning 3-2 in overtime. The St. Louis Blues flipped the script in a 4-1 Game 2. How might Game 3 unfold? Three matchups to watch as the series shifts to St. Louis:. Ryan O'Reilly vs. Nathan MacKinnon. A 30-second sequence...
Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Kevin Fiala

With the Minnesota Wild’s top line receiving their season grades, it’s time to move on to the second line. First up, will be the second-leading scorer on the team, Kevin Fiala. He had a very up and down season with spurts of great play and then bouts of below-average play. Towards the second half of the season, however, it seemed like he flipped a switch and started scoring in bunches.
Buffalo Sabres Players Season Report Card: Dylan Cozens

Dylan Cozens made a name for himself at a young age as a hard-working player. From his junior years to his very short NHL career, he has never taken a shift off. Nicknamed the “Workhorse from Whitehorse” early on, it seemed like he was on a mission this season to shed the “all work with some scoring” label that was tied to him. Instead, he wanted to show that he had a much better scoring touch than was previously anticipated.
Daniil Orlov – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Sakhalinskiye Akuly (MHL) Daniil Orlov is a Russian defender with above-average defensive instincts who uses his size well to shut down opposing players. His shot is nothing to write home about, but his skating is quite impressive, especially for a player of his size. He is excellent at...
Avalanche’s Bednar Huge Jack Adams Award Snub

The NHL recently announced its three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, an annual honour bestowed upon the coach thought to have been most responsible for his team’s success. Unsurprisingly, the three nominees hailed from several of this season’s most successful clubs. Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers), Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames), and Gerard Gallant (New York Rangers) all garnered nominations, having led their respective charges to top seven records in the NHL this season. While there’s often little to quibble about regarding the nominations, the absence of Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was particularly glaring. Let’s dig into why his omission was a mistake, and why he deserved a nomination (at minimum) for his work behind the bench this season.
2022 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Swedish Prospects

The 2022 NHL Draft is once again stocked with Swedish prospects posed to make a difference. From Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who is projected to be a top-10 pick, to goaltender Hugo Hävelid, who is one of the top-ranked goaltenders in the draft, Sweden continues to pump out top prospects year after year.
Getzlaf Named 2021-22 King Clancy Trophy Finalist

Getzlaf, who retired as a player in April, is a first-time finalist for award honoring leadership qualities on and off the ice and noteworthy humanitarian contributions in his community. May 20, 2022. The Ducks announced today that Ryan Getzlaf has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial...
Warriors praise Wiggins after strong two-way play in Game 1 win

Andrew Wiggins came through with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the Golden State Warriors' 112-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The Canadian forward also operated as Mavericks star Luka Doncic's primary defender, limiting the Slovenian to 20 points...
Brady Tkachuk savoring Matthew's playoff run: 'Family is so important'

Although it's his brother starring in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has occupied much of the family spotlight. Brady has been open in his support for older brother Matthew throughout the Calgary Flames' playoff run, regularly showing up in the crowd at Scotiabank Saddledome with the rest of the Tkachuk clan.
Ailing Heat vets Lowry, Tucker will warm up ahead of Game 3

Miami Heat veterans Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker will warm up "with the intent to play" in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Saturday. Lowry was upgraded to questionable Friday after missing eight of the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. He initially sustained the injury in Game 3 of the Heat's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to the lineup two weeks later but re-aggravated his hamstring during the Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round.
