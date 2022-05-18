ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures.

Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May.

There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the Front Range is only 20% and the chance for a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind or hail is even smaller. The severe weather threat is relatively high in places like Lamar and Springfield in far southeast Colorado.

(source: CBS)

Extra heat on Thursday will combine with westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph to bring critical fire danger back to most of Colorado. There is already a Fire Weather Watch that will eventually become a Red Flag Warning for critical fire danger. If a fire were to start on Thursday, it could spread very quickly and be difficult for firefighters to control.

(source: CBS)

The storm set to bring winter style weather back to Colorado will arrive Thursday night with snow spreading across the mountains before sunrise on Friday. Denver and most of the Front Range will be mostly dry through the morning drive on Friday but rain showers will be possible around Fort Collins very early in the day. Then the moisture will spread south and east through the day with soaking rain for virtually everyone along the Front Range by Friday afternoon.

Initially the snow level will be around 7,000 feet and will then drop below 5,000 feet Friday night into Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation in the immediate mero area is expected to be minor. At this time, no more than 1-2 inches is expected on grassy surfaces, rooftops, and vehicles. Higher amounts are possible closer to 6,000 feet on the Palmer Divide and on the west side of town near the hogback.

In the high country, the mountains east of Vail Pass will see a substantial amount of snow for late spring. There is a Winter Storm Watch for I-70 between Genesee and Copper Mountain for 4-12 inches of snow. The mountains farther north including the Rocky Mountain National Park region could see up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow.

(source: CBS)

Temperatures will also drop more than 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 40s. Saturday could be even cooler than Friday. Overnight lows will drop to at least 32 degrees Friday night and again Saturday night. A hard freeze (28 degrees or below) is not expected in the metro area but it could be cold enough to damage the most sensitive plants and flowers.

Sunday will be drier and warmer but still cooler than normal for late May. There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms on Sunday as temperatures start to warm back up.

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Continues Overnight With Freezing Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – The snow arrived earlier on Friday and the moisture hasn’t stopped! Our temperatures plummeted more than 50 degrees from Thursday to Friday afternoon! We expect snow to continue heavily through early Saturday morning for most areas along the Front Range and our mountains. We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Saturday at noon. The bulk of the snow will hit during the overnight into early Saturday morning hours. After that, it will gradually get lighter through the morning before clearing in the afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, our temperatures will drop to the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Park & Arapahoe Basin Relish In Late May Snowstorm

By Danielle Chavira (CBS4) – A late May snowstorm came just in time for the last day of the season at Winter Park. Mary Jane will close on Saturday, May 21. It appears as of Friday night, they’ll have at least a foot of fresh snow for skiers and riders. New spring snow is falling just in time for our last weekend! We couldn’t ask for a better way to say goodbye to the winter season. Mary Jane’s last day for skiing and riding is tomorrow, Saturday May 21. Come up and celebrate with us at the Jane Snow Beach ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Z6IkW44P03 — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) May 20, 2022 Arapahoe Basin is also preparing for a powder day on Saturday. Their snow stake was covered completely as of 9 p.m. on Friday. We lost the snow stake. Maybe tomorrow we will find it? #powderday #Abasin #Thelegend pic.twitter.com/oNGtqxdZ7s — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 21, 2022 Last year, A-Basin closed for the season on June 6 — calling it their longest season ever. It’s not clear when they will close this season.
WINTER PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans Rushing To Protect Plants From Wallop Of A May Storm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With an epic May storm winding up to punch Colorado, people are flooding garden centers and extension services with questions. “What are we supposed to do about our plants? should we not buy them? should we bring them back? Do we cover them up? What do we do?” repeated Nancy Szilagyi, store manager at O’Toole’s Garden Center and a product of the CSU Master Gardner program. “I planted early, which I shouldn’t have done. I know better because this happens every year,” said customer Christa Gibson of Indian Hills. “But I wanted color in my yard, so here...
COLORADO STATE
