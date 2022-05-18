Joe Smith Jr targeting Dmitry Bivol, wants him next after Artur Beterbiev

Eddie Hearn admitted he was smarting over the fact that he will not be presiding over longtime client Devin Haney’s undisputed lightweight bout. Haney will defend his WBC belt against IBF, WBA, WBO titlist George Kambosos in a 12-round undisputed lightweight bout June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Kambosos’ homeland. The bout will be promoted by Lou DiBella and Top Rank Inc. and televised by ESPN, the exclusive broadcasting partner of Top Rank. The arrangement was a surprise because Haney had long been signed to Hearn and was featured prominently on DAZN, the streaming platform with which Hearn has an extensive output deal. A key factor that played in negotiations was the fact that Haney was a free agent; his contract with Hearn and DAZN ended last summer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO