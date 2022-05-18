ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Smith Jr targeting Dmitry Bivol, wants him next after Artur Beterbiev

Cover picture for the articleBy Huck Allen: Dmitry Bivol won’t have any problems getting the undisputed light heavyweight championship fight that he craves if WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. defeats IBF/WBC champ Artur Beterbiev on June 18th. Smith (28-3, 22 KOs) says he’ll want to fight Bivol next for the undisputed 175-lb...

