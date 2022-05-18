ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford IceHogs 2022-23 Player Tracker

icehogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockford IceHogs enter the 2022 offseason after battling to a 37-30-4-1 record for fourth place in the Central...

icehogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Rockford BBQ pit master crowned World Champion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People probably think of Carolina or Texas when they think of barbeque, not Rockford. However, there is an award winning pit master in the “Forest City.” He is part of the team that just won the “Best Beef in the World.” Little Nick’s BBQ, 3118 Auburn St., is part of a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

Gas Prices Jump Again in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have jumped significantly for the 5th straight week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $4.97, which is 18-cents higher than last week and 39 cents above the national average. Lake County has jumped the 5-dollar mark, increasing to $5.07 on average. In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas now stands at an average of $4.32, which is 13-cents higher than last week, but 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County remains significantly higher than the Wisconsin average at $4.56. The gap between the Illinois and Wisconsin averages now stands at 65-cents, and the gap between Lake and Kenosha County stands at 51-cents.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Q985

Peek Inside 10 of the Most Eerie Abandoned Buildings in Illinois

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Looking at pictures or watching videos from within old, abandoned properties is always fascinating. I don't know if it's the eerie feeling you get or the wonder of all the weird things that were left behind that sucks me in, but either way, I can't get enough.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Is Helping Keep Drive-In Movie Theater Industry Alive

If you're heading up north this summer and looking for something to do, Wisconsin has a few drive-in movie theaters to check out. Not many positive things happened in the entertainment world in 2020. We were pretty much left on our own. One trend that made me very happy was the return of the drive-in movie theater. I've got great memories of going as a kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Rockford City Market kicks off its 2022 outdoor season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City Market, one of Rockford’s most popular summertime traditions, returns for the first time this season. Residents and local business owners are happy to be back at City Market for the start of its outdoor season. Even as covid-19 cases rise, this didn’t stop market-goers from packing the Pavillion.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

An ‘Urban Tiki Party’ is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with a love for the community has fired up a new plan to bring Rockford’s residents together, with the help from a local restaurant. Rockford’s State Street will soon be taken over by a tiki themed bash. Gatsby 815 and Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner, Justin Carner, is partnering up with Abero’s owner, Paul Sletten, to host the event. It includes delicious food from food trucks, live music and tropical drinks that are sure to get your taste buds singing.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rockford Icehogs
Q985

Wet Cold Stuff Spotted in Illinois This Week, Say It Ain’t Snow

Did you know spring starts on March 20 and ends on June 21? Someone should send a memo to Mother Nature because Illinois seems to always be confused about which season it is. If you were to explain the weather to those unfamiliar with Illinois the photo below would be a perfect representation of dressing for the weather.
ROCKFORD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspicious Incident On The West Side

Sources are reporting a suspicious incident on the West side. Around 11 am a vehicle was reported to be on the walking path near the Northwest Community Center. Inside the vehicle was a man and a woman. Alleged reports of the man possibly was armed with a gun and a woman screaming “No” repeatedly.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

New cannabis store coming to Rockford

Rockford will soon be home to another legal marijuana store, Star Buds Illinois. Abortion rights groups preparing for overturn of …. From stroke victim to bodybuilder: A Belvidere man’s …. WHO: World in no better place to handle COVID-19 Rockford organizations train, support residents looking …. Early voting in...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Burglary At A Local Park

Sources are reporting another burglary at a local park. Initial reports are saying a suspect broke out the window of the vehicle,. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a burglary to a vehicle. But have not provided any details. As you know the local parks have been getting hit hard...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Reported To Have Crashed into A Building

Sources are reporting a bad accident on the West side. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has crashed into a building. Extrication was requested, but was cancelled. Multiple injuries are being reported. Avoid the area. UPDATE: After we posted this, sources said:. It was across the street from dollar general...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Mary’s By Design in Rockford to close after 24 years in business

ROCKFORD — Mary’s By Design, a family-run home decor store, plans to close this summer after nearly a quarter-century in business. The company’s lease for its space at 308 N. Alpine Road is up at the end of July, and with founder Mary Sweeney ready to retire it provided a natural point for the business to end its run of two-dozen years.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy