The Jefferson County Historical Society is featuring a tribute entitled “They Proudly Served,” in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village from May through October. This exhibit is to recognize the men and women who served in the U.S. military whether in war time or in peace. The Historical Society has chosen a few individuals who served during each time period to represent the many others who also served. Exhibit times are from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays from May through October. The exhibit is also open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday all year long.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO