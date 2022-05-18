ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

JCHS presents military tribute exhibit

By Shoppers Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County Historical Society is featuring a tribute entitled “They Proudly Served,” in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village from May through October. This exhibit is to recognize...

Girl Scouts of So. Illinois Recognizes Excellence

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrated the outstanding volunteers and Girl Scouts who exemplify our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place at the first annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony. The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 15 at the DoubleTree Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Girl Scouts, volunteers, and their families from the 40-county jurisdiction gathered together to celebrate this year’s award recipients.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Kids To Parks Day Celebration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through multiple educational activities. From a live animal presentation and nature hikes with park rangers, to the new interactive Junior Ranger Program all participants are sure to have a fun outside experience. After the event, head over to the Dam West Boat Ramp to see the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals weigh-in at approximately 3:30 p.m.
CARLYLE, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Registration open for wingshooting clinic

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the Illinois Conservation Foundation and several co-sponsors will host an introductory wingshooting clinic June 11 and 12 at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. The clinic is designed for boys and girls at least 10 years old and adults...
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
UPI News

Officials working to capture escaped bison in Illinois

May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
ILLINOIS STATE
northcountynews.org

Four honored for heroic actions

LIFESAVING AWARDS–Three Randolph County deputies and a telecommunicator were honored at the Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 13. All were honored for their heroic actions that helped save the lives of two men. Pictured are: Telecommunicator Mary Beam, Chief Deputy Jarrod Peters, Detective Ryan Coffey and Deputy Steve Miles.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
FOX 2

Invasive jumping worms wiggling across Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois and Missouri. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Illinois tornado siren has not worked for nearly a year, residents say

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A few dozen miles from an Amazon warehouse where six people died last year in a tornado, one of Belleville’s sirens has been out months. One resident said she got nearly endless referrals from one government entity to another about it.
BELLEVILLE, IL

