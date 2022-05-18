ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem Legion to host Memorial Day celebration

The Salem American Legion family will be hosting a Memorial Day celebration at Eastlawn Cemetery...

Kids To Parks Day Celebration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through multiple educational activities. From a live animal presentation and nature hikes with park rangers, to the new interactive Junior Ranger Program all participants are sure to have a fun outside experience. After the event, head over to the Dam West Boat Ramp to see the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals weigh-in at approximately 3:30 p.m.
CARLYLE, IL
No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
Salem, IL
Salem, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
This Famous Tiny Town Serves One Of The Best Burgers In Illinois

Imagine living in a town with only one store to shop at. Yup, you heard the right. I'm always fascinated by towns that have a really small population because it must be very annoying seeing everybody you know EVERYWHERE you go. I live in a town of 150,000 and I still see people I know in the most random places and I tend to avoid them every chance I get.
ILLINOIS STATE
A different crop for the Great Godfrey Maze

The Great Godfrey Hemp Maze. You may be hearing that phrase this fall after the Godfrey Village Board gave unanimous approval to planting a field of hemp this year, rather than trying again with corn. Sunn Hemp grows about 12 feet tall, and costs about half of what growing a corn field would.
GODFREY, IL
State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
Police: Substitute teacher accused of grooming

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with grooming. Mattoon Police arrested Keith D. Green, 55, of Ashmore on May 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department. The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Mattoon Police Department and Mattoon Community School District #2.
MATTOON, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Jasper, Shelby, Cumberland, Clay, and Effingham Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
Fayette County Coroner Investigating Death Of Rural St. Elmo Woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Man crashes pickup into Maryville business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A 65-year-old man was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital Monday night after he crashed his pickup into a Maryville business. Jill Frieden got a Facebook message Monday night from Maryville police informing her that a Chevrolet Silverado crashed...
MARYVILLE, IL
Salem’s garbage contractor not happy with council’s inflation adjustment

The City of Salem’s garbage collector isn’t happy with the city council only providing them half the inflationary increase they requested. City Manager Rex Barbee is still hoping to find a solution as DBS Disposal is threatening to exercise an early out to their contract. “He said that...
SALEM, IL
Illinois tornado siren has not worked for nearly a year, residents say

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A few dozen miles from an Amazon warehouse where six people died last year in a tornado, one of Belleville’s sirens has been out months. One resident said she got nearly endless referrals from one government entity to another about it.
BELLEVILLE, IL
2 St. Louis-area restaurants announce closures

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-area restaurants are closing their doors this month, according to social media posts shared this week. Tapped in Maplewood, which offers wood-fired pizzas and self-pour taps, announced Wednesday that it will close its only location at 7278 Manchester Road on May 28. The restaurant said it is "seeking the right fit for someone to take over our lease," and provided an email for those interested (info@tappedstl.com).
SAINT LOUIS, MO

