Salem Legion to host Memorial Day celebration

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO