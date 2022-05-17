MURDER: Girlfriend Wanted For Killing Boyfriend Arrested After Landing At Dulles Airport

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, 23, is accused of killing Kayshaun Daly, 20 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police

A 23-year-old Prince George's woman, who fled the country after allegedly murdering her boyfriend in 2021, was arrested at Dulles International Airport. after her flight landed, according to authorities and NBC4.

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, is accused fatally shooting 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly, also of Riverdale, in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue on May 22, 2021, Prince George's County Police said.

Rivas-Villacorta allegedly left the country in the days after the murder. She was eventually arrested on Sunday, May 15, police said. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Rivas-Villacorta is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and related charges. She is in custody in Loudoun County, VA, pending her extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 21-0022660.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.