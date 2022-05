The San Francisco 49ers are in a very interesting position as the offseason plays out. Initial reports after the season were that the franchise was ready to hand the quarterback reigns to second-year QB Trey Lance, with whom they drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was expected that the team was going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but that has not come to fruition.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO