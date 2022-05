The Riverton City Council Tuesday night, as expected, rejected the single bid for a planned street project on Major Avenue between Sunset and West Park. City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said the lone bid for the work, from 71 Construction of Riverton, was $658,690. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $402,735. Even following a negotiation with 71 to reduce the cost of the project, it still came in 49.7 percent higher. Instead, Butterfield recommended that the project be taken off the city’s street project list this year and be bid again next year. The council approved.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO