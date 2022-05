Check Out These Utility Stocks In The Stock Market Today. With the ongoing volatility in the stock market, investors may be considering safer sectors to rotate into. As such, the utility sector could be one of the sectors coming into the minds of investors during these turbulent times. After all, utility stocks comprise companies that provide us with our everyday needs such as water, gas, and electricity. And since these utilities see fairly constant demand regardless of how the economy is doing, they usually generate reliable earnings, allowing them to pay dividends. Therefore, utility stocks could make for a lower-risk sector for investors to shelter in.

