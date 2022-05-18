County may review ACW funding after incident

For the last few decades, there has been great debate around the need for higher education to examine its assumptions and the dominant paradigms under which it has labored. In the early 1990s, Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen spoke of the need for disruptive innovation and has applied that concept to the need for higher education to change. There are even more reasons and challenges today: changing student populations, debt loads, inflation, shifting expectations from students and their parents for a greater return on investment, the need for practical as well as theoretical education, increased student services, and so much more. While the pandemic didn’t cause these challenges, its impact has shocked a stressed industry.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO