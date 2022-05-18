ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

County may review ACW funding after incident

 3 days ago

Last week, Winona County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward voted to review county funding for the area’s only agency serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence, the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW), following a controversy over a lesson on consent and healthy relationships at a local charter...

Facing board opposition, WAPS may tweak proposed benchmarks

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members deferred making a decision at their May 19 meeting on whether to implement Redefining Ready, a new definition of what makes students college, career and life ready. “As I’ve examined it and tried to count the votes on the back of my hand,...
WINONA, MN
School Board finalizes survey on $87M referendum

After a 6-1 vote by the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board, consultants will soon be calling up Winona community members to survey them on their opinions of a possible multi-million-dollar referendum. The School Board’s vote on May 19 followed the district's facilities task force recommending that the board consider...
WINONA, MN
Allowing public comment is on Winona's agenda next month

The Winona City Council is expected to continue its discussion in late June about allowing public commentary at council meetings, according to City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan. Winona Mayor Scott Sherman first suggested allowing public commentary in the summer of 2021. Many citizens have also asked the city to allow...
WINONA, MN
Listening sessions: Community health needs

All community residents are invited to participate in listening sessions to learn the results of the recently conducted random household survey and share thoughts and ideas for a healthier Winona County. Listening sessions are held virtually or in-person to allow residents to share their thoughts on the results along with...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Citizens react to Winona’s ERC-police-fire plans

While the Winona City Council took a tentative step forward this week on the proposed police-fire-community center project at the East Recreation Center (ERC), users of the ERC and the city’s Friendship Center expressed some concerns about the lack of green space in the plan, among other issues. Since...
WINONA, MN
Higher education: Time for change

For the last few decades, there has been great debate around the need for higher education to examine its assumptions and the dominant paradigms under which it has labored. In the early 1990s, Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen spoke of the need for disruptive innovation and has applied that concept to the need for higher education to change. There are even more reasons and challenges today: changing student populations, debt loads, inflation, shifting expectations from students and their parents for a greater return on investment, the need for practical as well as theoretical education, increased student services, and so much more. While the pandemic didn’t cause these challenges, its impact has shocked a stressed industry.
WINONA, MN
Fresh start for Treatment Court grads

The Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) has helped dozens of Winonans rehabilitate into the community since its inception in 2012. The TCWC serves as an alternative to jail time for drug offenders by guiding non-violent offenders with comprehensive case plans. The comprehensive plan includes weekly drug court hearings, submission to 12 random drug tests a month, meeting with a drug court team member twice a week, and working a minimum of 40 hours per month on the case plan.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Nitrate levels merit sensible limits on ag

An informative and thought provoking We Are Water collaborative effort was hosted by the Winona County Historical Society recently. My husband, son, daughter-in-law, and I attended the event as we are particularly concerned about water — a precious commodity and shared resource. Although it was described as a self-guided tour, we conversed with several representatives from the participating agencies. The exhibit was interactive, seeking both our personal and collective relationship with water.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Arts Center offers tile-making workshop

The Winona Arts Center is pleased to offer a tile-making workshop on May 28, 2022, from 1-3 pm. with Richard Spiller, a local potter from Wisconsin. The technique is called “sgraffito (in Italian, meaning “to scratch”) and is a technique produced by applying a drawing to hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns to reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is eight inches square, and a simple design works best for this project. Spiller will fire the tile twice and return it to the participants. The cost is $30 per person and payment is required prior to the class. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, Winona and be made payable to the Winona Arts Center. To register for the class, email Richard Spiller at spillerartO@gmail.com.
WINONA, MN
MSC Southeast a finalist for national $1M prize

In February 2022, Lumina Foundation announced The Million Dollar Community College Challenge to support brand building and strategic marketing efforts at the nation’s public two-year community colleges. Ten finalists will receive at least $100,000 to support brand building and strategic marketing efforts and will compete in a second round for a $1 million grant, to be announced in August.
RED WING, MN
Remembering officers killed in line of duty

Today my attention is garnered by law enforcement leaders in Washington, D.C., giving a roll call of the hundreds of names of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this past year. Hundreds of families (the killed officers’ children, parents, grandparents, and grandchildren), gathered at this memorial, being held up by leaders and supporters of law enforcement. These family members lost their loved ones as they served and protected all communities in America. These murdered officers’ are someone’s child, a father, a mother.
WINONA, MN
May: ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

If you were on campus at Minnesota State College Southeast recently, you might have heard me humming or singing and been a little confused. “Why is Chad singing an Andy Williams Christmas song?” you might have thought as I hummed over and over again, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year …”
WINONA, MN

