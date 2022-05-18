Charlamagne Tha God Named One Of NY’s 35 most POWERFUL People In Media

Congratulations are in order for our own Charlamagne The God! Today the Hollywood Reporter dropped their "The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media 2022" list and along with names such as Gayle King, Stephen Colbert + many more Charlamagne was also announced on the list!



The publication praised Charlamagne's time at the Breakfast Club as well as his other endeavors including his new comic imprint, best selling books, podcasts + more!

"The 43-year-old firebrand host has made Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club New York’s most culturally relevant morning radio show for more than a decade, while adding TV projects (Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth ), podcasts ( The Brilliant Idiots ), multiple best-selling books, a comics imprint, scripted development and even a video series for The Hollywood Reporter ( Emerging Hollywood ) to his snowballing workload. “Audio is my world,” he says over a Zoom in early May. “But I want to have my hand in a little bit of everything.”" - The Hollywood Reporter

Congrats Uncle Charla!