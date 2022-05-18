Pace punches ticket to state final four in baseball

Not even Mother Nature could keep Pace’s baseball team from moving to the doorstep of its ultimate goal. Battling through a nearly three-hour weather delay, the Patriots punched their ticket to Saturday’s 6A state title game with a 2-1 win Friday at Hammond Stadium, the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins.
(left to right) Ema Martin, Gabby Wiseman, Sydney Davis, Abby Rutledge.Photo via Gabby Wiseman's Instagram. Four Clay High School senior softball players will miss graduation Friday night to travel to Pensacola to play in the Regional Championship against the West Florida Jaguars.
TAMPA, Fla (WKRG) — Spring Hill College’s first-ever game in the NCAA Division II Baseball Playoffs was one to forget. The Badgers were demolished Thursday by the host team Tampa 35-4 in the opening game of Tampa Regional. The Spartans scored 35 runs on 33 hits. Only 22 of their runs were earned, due to […]
South Alabama basketball transfer Alex Anderson will stay in-state to continue his college career, having committed to Alabama State. Anderson, a 6-foot-6 forward/guard, averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. He appeared in all 33 games for the Jaguars, starting 16. Anderson is one...
Janani Iyengar never expects less than the best from herself. She never has throughout her academic career. That mindset has played a pivotal role in helping her earn the distinction of salutatorian of Pace High’s class of 2022.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of the greatest coaches in the history of college football Nick Saban has apologized for in his words “singling out” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. The SEC also stepped in reprimanding both Saban and Fisher for their comments. “We were second in recruiting last...
Elizabeth Harshany has soared to the top of her class at Pace High and is the school’s valedictorian for the Class of 2022. A well-rounded student-athlete, Harshany said ‘prioritization’ has been key to her success.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many locals know, the Navy’s Blue Angels formed right here in the River City in 1946. The team has wowed crowds for generations, and united people in the spectacle of their world-famous air show. Ron Williamson is the historian at Naval Air Station Jacksonville....
DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Harborwalk Village in Destin will be filled with family events for the weekend before Memorial Day on May 30, 2022. Live music will be played at the HarborWalk Village stage all weekend long. A lineup of Memorial Day Celebration has events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Event Schedule: Saturday, May 28th […]
It’s been almost a decade since Casey Jones started serving fish tacos out the window of the Big Red Truck. Now, in just a matter of weeks, Casey and his wife Jami will serve up those signature fish tacos along with their grilled lettuce wedges and more at the Big Red Café at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Airport Road.
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Nebraska man is charged with burglarizing and damaging Glow Paddle on Pensacola Beach overnight. Nathan Dondlinger of Lincoln, Nebraska, is in Escambia County Jail on these charges:. burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. felony criminal mischief. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies made...
It doesn’t much matter where you hang your hat these days, much less which side of the Mason-Dixon Line you live on; the one food all American cuisines seem to hold in high esteem is fresh seafood. This is especially true for Southerners, however. Depending on which government agency...
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes County Thursday night. Troopers say a small car was driving eastbound in a westbound lane near mile marker 110 on I-10 when it hit a semi-truck head-on. Officials tell us the driver was ejected from the car when it went into the median. The semi-truck continued west to the north shoulder where it burst into flames.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Residents may experience aircraft noise from May 23 to May 26, and from May 31 to June 2, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible structure fire has shut down part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City. The Panama City Police Department and the Panama City Fire Department are responding to a building located on Harrison Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, and we […]
UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) — ALGO Traffic reports most lanes have been re-opened following the crash. At this time, only the right shoulder is blocked. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO Traffic reports a major crash on I-10 near the Virginia Street exit has blocked all lanes on the eastbound side. At this time it is wise […]
Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper. It’s been almost a month and a half since WestRock made the announcement to close the Panama City Paper Mill. Some would say they never expected the day to come when the Panama City paper mill would close its doors for good.
