Pace, FL

Pace punches ticket to state final four in baseball

By Brian Lester
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Sauls finished off the latest big moment for this 2022 edition...

srpressgazette.com

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Championship game up next for Pace Patriots

Not even Mother Nature could keep Pace’s baseball team from moving to the doorstep of its ultimate goal. Battling through a nearly three-hour weather delay, the Patriots punched their ticket to Saturday’s 6A state title game with a 2-1 win Friday at Hammond Stadium, the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins.
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Spring Hill loses playoff game by 31 runs

TAMPA, Fla (WKRG) — Spring Hill College’s first-ever game in the NCAA Division II Baseball Playoffs was one to forget. The Badgers were demolished Thursday by the host team Tampa 35-4 in the opening game of Tampa Regional. The Spartans scored 35 runs on 33 hits. Only 22 of their runs were earned, due to […]
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

South Alabama basketball transfer Alex Anderson staying in-state

South Alabama basketball transfer Alex Anderson will stay in-state to continue his college career, having committed to Alabama State. Anderson, a 6-foot-6 forward/guard, averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. He appeared in all 33 games for the Jaguars, starting 16. Anderson is one...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nick Saban apologizes to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of the greatest coaches in the history of college football Nick Saban has apologized for in his words “singling out” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. The SEC also stepped in reprimanding both Saban and Fisher for their comments. “We were second in recruiting last...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin plans summer kick-off weekend before Memorial Day

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Harborwalk Village in Destin will be filled with family events for the weekend before Memorial Day on May 30, 2022. Live music will be played at the HarborWalk Village stage all weekend long. A lineup of Memorial Day Celebration has events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Event Schedule: Saturday, May 28th […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 5-19-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Nebraska man charged with burglarizing 'Glow Paddle' on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Nebraska man is charged with burglarizing and damaging Glow Paddle on Pensacola Beach overnight. Nathan Dondlinger of Lincoln, Nebraska, is in Escambia County Jail on these charges:. burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. felony criminal mischief. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies made...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
mobilebaymag.com

The Ultimate Local Seafood Guide

It doesn’t much matter where you hang your hat these days, much less which side of the Mason-Dixon Line you live on; the one food all American cuisines seem to hold in high esteem is fresh seafood. This is especially true for Southerners, however. Depending on which government agency...
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes County Thursday night. Troopers say a small car was driving eastbound in a westbound lane near mile marker 110 on I-10 when it hit a semi-truck head-on. Officials tell us the driver was ejected from the car when it went into the median. The semi-truck continued west to the north shoulder where it burst into flames.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

F-35s taking part in Eglin night flying operations

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Residents may experience aircraft noise from May 23 to May 26, and from May 31 to June 2, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WMBB

Possible fire shuts down part of Harrison Ave.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible structure fire has shut down part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City. The Panama City Police Department and the Panama City Fire Department are responding to a building located on Harrison Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, and we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Major crash on I-10 near Virginia St exit

UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) — ALGO Traffic reports most lanes have been re-opened following the crash. At this time, only the right shoulder is blocked. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO Traffic reports a major crash on I-10 near the Virginia Street exit has blocked all lanes on the eastbound side. At this time it is wise […]
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Oyster farms are booming business

Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County police investigate teen “fight club”

Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper. It’s been almost a month and a half since WestRock made the announcement to close the Panama City Paper Mill. Some would say they never expected the day to come when the Panama City paper mill would close its doors for good.
PANAMA CITY, FL

