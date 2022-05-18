Pace punches ticket to state final four in baseball

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes County Thursday night. Troopers say a small car was driving eastbound in a westbound lane near mile marker 110 on I-10 when it hit a semi-truck head-on. Officials tell us the driver was ejected from the car when it went into the median. The semi-truck continued west to the north shoulder where it burst into flames.

