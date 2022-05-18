St Johnstone’s play-off against Inverness as big as cup final – Melker Hallberg

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his new three-year deal with a hat-trick as Ligue 1 champions PSG signed off in style with a 5-0 rout of 10-man Metz.Mbappe, whose continued presence at the Parc des Princes was confirmed before kick-off, struck twice within four first-half minutes before Neymar made it 3-0, and then completed his treble within five minutes of the restart.The visitors’ cause was not aided by Boubacar Traore’s premature departure for a second bookable offence and Angel Di Maria, playing his final game for PSG, added a fifth with 23 minutes remaining.Gerson scored twice to help Marseille leapfrog Monaco into...
Comments / 0