ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

St Johnstone’s play-off against Inverness as big as cup final – Melker Hallberg

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelker Hallberg believes St Johnstone’s play-off against Inverness is every bit...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales invite David Brooks to join World Cup qualifying camp following cancer all-clear

David Brooks has been invited to join Wales’ World Cup camp after receiving the all-clear following cancer treatment.Bournemouth forward Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October.But the 24-year-old announced earlier this month that he had completed his treament and was now cancer free.It is not yet known when Brooks will resume playing, but Wales manager Robert Page wants him to be around the squad ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5.Page said: “It’s great news first and foremost that he has been given the all clear.“I have invited him on...
HEALTH
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe celebrates new contract with hat-trick as PSG thrash Metz

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his new three-year deal with a hat-trick as Ligue 1 champions PSG signed off in style with a 5-0 rout of 10-man Metz.Mbappe, whose continued presence at the Parc des Princes was confirmed before kick-off, struck twice within four first-half minutes before Neymar made it 3-0, and then completed his treble within five minutes of the restart.The visitors’ cause was not aided by Boubacar Traore’s premature departure for a second bookable offence and Angel Di Maria, playing his final game for PSG, added a fifth with 23 minutes remaining.Gerson scored twice to help Marseille leapfrog Monaco into...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy