St Johnstone’s play-off against Inverness as big as cup final – Melker Hallberg

David Brooks has been invited to join Wales’ World Cup camp after receiving the all-clear following cancer treatment.Bournemouth forward Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October.But the 24-year-old announced earlier this month that he had completed his treament and was now cancer free.It is not yet known when Brooks will resume playing, but Wales manager Robert Page wants him to be around the squad ahead of the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on June 5.Page said: “It’s great news first and foremost that he has been given the all clear.“I have invited him on...

HEALTH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO