Thomas Tuchel Handed Double Mateo Kovacic & Kai Havertz Problem for Chelsea vs Leicester City

By Matt Debono
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel faces a wait to learn whether or not Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz will be available to face Leicester City on Thursday night.

Havertz missed the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool with a hamstring problem, while Kovacic played through ankle pain and came off in the second half.

Top four has been secured in the Premier League which relieves all of the the pressure on Tuchel's side, however they want to seal third place.

Changes could be made on Thursday against the Foxes at Stamford Bridge , and they may be without Havertz, again, and also Kovacic when Brendan Rodgers' side visit the capital.

Havertz was in individual training on Tuesday and is set to join the team at Cobham on Wednesday, while Kovacic was absent entirely on Tuesday.

"Kai tries today in training," said Tuchel on Wednesday in his pre-match press conference . "He did individual training yesterday, was not in team training, still a big question mark."

On Kovacic, he added: " Everybody could preview that Kova had a big swollen ankle after the match and did not train yesterday. Not sure he will be available.”

Timo Werner has been ruled out with a hamstring problem , while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell continue to be sidelined and won't play before the end of the season, as expected.

Andreas Christensen is a doubt after he pulled out of the FA Cup final squad due to personal reasons.

“Not sure yet if he is involved tomorrow and on the weekend," added the Blues head coach.

Thursday could provide a chance for fringe players and youngsters, however Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be eyeing a starting midfield role if N'Golo Kante is rested against his former side.

