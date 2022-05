Actress Julianna Margulies is best known for her roles in television’s "ER" and "The Good Wife." She writes about her life in her new memoir, "Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life." She will be at Hudson Home in Hudson, New York for a very special book signing in celebration of the release of the new book from 1 – 3 p.m. at 366 Warren Street on Sunday, May 22.

