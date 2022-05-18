Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

