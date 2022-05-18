Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a well-known member of the community who’s suffering from cancer. Organizer Lisa Demianenko says the Hops & Hope fundraiser will benefit Jason Price in his battle against stage-four colon cancer. Watch the video for her interview...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - At first glance, it may look like a real crash. But the scene is actually a mock DWI crash. Ahead of Beaver River Central School’s prom Saturday night, the school hosted the mock crash showing students what could happen if they drive under the influence.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
A festival celebrating chicken wings will take center stage at the Syracuse Inner Harbor this weekend. The 'Battle of the Wings' will include food, music, and a wing cook-off competition between 11 local restaurants.
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at her home. Viola was born on October 15, 1976 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Angus Jocko and Philomena “Mae” (Cook) Thompson. She attended school in St. Regis and graduated from General Venier High School in Cornwall. On April 21, 2018, she married Gary W. Minor in Vernon, Connecticut.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William ‘Bill’ Chapin, a Watertown native with a lifetime of community and charity service, died Monday at age 78. An obituary from Reed & Benoit Funeral Home says Chapin died in Fernandia Beach, Florida. Chapin was the son of Richard Chapin, who invented...
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, age 61 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 to...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman and Helen (Duford) Parker and she attended Watertown High School. She...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. William A. (Bill) Chapin has run his final race, finishing on May 16, 2022, in Fernandina Beach FL, on Amelia Island. He was born in Watertown, NY, on April 16, 1943, to Richard D. and Ruth Rathbun Chapin. He grew up on Colorado Avenue in the house next to Chapin’s Flowers and began his involvement in the business as a child. From the time he was a toddler, he actually enjoyed shoveling snow and helped to clear the parking lot in front of the flower shop. He often rode in the delivery vehicle and was able, for any address in the city, to say which side of the street it was on and to name the cross streets on either side of the address. As he grew older, he helped with transplanting seedlings and developed a life-long love of gardening.
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. The Your Stories Team saw a recent post on Facebook asking if the owner of the popular Angry Garlic restaurant in Baldwinsville is opening a new barbecue joint in the village. You won’t be mad at what we learned. Owner...
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN. Toni is survived by her three children, Steven (Jennifer) Harblin, Kelso Washington; Jeffry (Lynda) Harblin, Prince George, VA, and Susan (Gregory) Dandrow, Newport, TN; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Harblin, of Washington; Amelia Habersetzer, Washington; Alexandra (Robert) LaVine, Watertown, and Christopher (Katie) Dandrow, Watertown; eight great-grandchildren, Aydin Harblin, Eli Harblin, Teagan Habersetzer, Taylor Habersetzer, Tarryn Habersetzer, Benjamin Dandrow, Jaina Dandrow, and Kristie Dandrow; two brother in-laws, Michael Hoepfinger, Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Thomas D. Harblin (Dorothea), Fayetteville, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for Anthony J. Winter will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Monday, May 23, at 1 PM. Mr. Winters, 64, formerly of Clayton died February 25, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 300 members of the Class of 2022 walked the stage Friday night at Jefferson Community College. Family and friends gathered in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium on campus to celebrate the 333 graduates as they were awarded their degrees and certificates. 10th Mountain...
WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.
