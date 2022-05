Who: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) MARTA has announced they are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 25th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Marta Headquarters located across from the Lindberg Center rail station on Piedmont Rd. The open positions are for Bus operators and Journeyman Bus Technicians. Furthermore, MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will provide training for employees holding a Permit and Class C (regular) driver's license who are seeking a (Commercial Driver’s License) CDL. Please note, that it is a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be considered for employment. Earnings start at $17.74 per hour for Bus Operators and $23.91 for Journeyman Bus Technicians with full-time and part-time scheduling.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO