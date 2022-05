As part of a district restructuring, two Kershaw County School District (KCSD) school administrators will change schools for the 2022-23 school year. Camden Middle School Principal Byron Johnson will become the Director for Adult Education and Continuous Learning Center (CLC) Director Casey Faulkenberry will become the new principal at Camden Middle School. Current Director for Adult Education Weyland Burns has accepted an administrative position with the Greenville County School District. The district will post the CLC vacancy immediately to find a highly qualified candidate with experience in Alternative Education to fill that role. “These transitions are a part of our ongoing process to fit schools with administrators who can best serve their needs,” said KCSD Superintendent Shane Robbins. “I know change can be difficult at times, but it can also be exciting and beneficial.” “I appreciate the cooperation of all those in these school communities as we make these changes,” said Robbins. “These transitions will help facilitate our continued academic growth and improvement.”

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO