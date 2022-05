ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month through dance, this week they featured a Hmong group. Ka Bao Yang is one of the dancers in Nkauj Nag Cua. She said, “Pop culture has recently become super big in our culture. More women and more men nowadays are becoming more Americanized and if you take a look at Hmong dancing back then it was all very very traditional but now you can see nowadays people definitely incorporated the American culture into it.”

