John Daly showed up to the first round of the PGA Championship in an outfit so blindingly brilliant he already won, no matter how he played. John Daly’s best golfing days may be behind him but he’s never been better dressed. He finished the first round of the PGA Championship a respectable +2 but he was sitting firmly atop the drip leaderboard with a neon green polo and a pair of brightly colored pants in a Mexican Día de los Muertos motif.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO