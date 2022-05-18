At the Library: Doodle, color, have fun

The Inverness Lion's Club believes we can make a difference in our community and are dedicated to serving our residents. With this in mind, we have chosen to develop a children's eyesight program, for children ages 6 months to 6 years. A group whose eyes are not currently being tested for free. This program would assist with the diagnosis a multitude of eye conditions; some that would not be curable beyond age 6. We would be able to assist in saving their sight before it is too late.

