Citrus County, FL

At the Library: Doodle, color, have fun

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622....

Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Lions Club needs your help

The Inverness Lion's Club believes we can make a difference in our community and are dedicated to serving our residents. With this in mind, we have chosen to develop a children's eyesight program, for children ages 6 months to 6 years. A group whose eyes are not currently being tested for free. This program would assist with the diagnosis a multitude of eye conditions; some that would not be curable beyond age 6. We would be able to assist in saving their sight before it is too late.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Find Domestic Bliss at the Chief Theatre

CHIEFLAND — The Chief Theatre is hosting the world premier of “Domestic Bliss,” a turn-of-the-century comedy where women take charge. Set in 1899, “Domestic Bliss” tells the story of a group of progressive women promoting a book about women’s health as a fundraising effort. How each woman uses the book to help herself has fun, humorous and dramatic results.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Community has a number of heroes

Everyday heroes. I have been meaning to write this article for some time now. We all know of heroes in our midst from veterans, policemen, firemen, etc., who reside in our community and who have given much for their fellow citizens. I want to acknowledge some specific members of the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Looking back, looking ahead in faith

As the Rev. Jonathan Beard tells it, 20 years can go by in an instant. “Twenty years. I blinked. What happened?” he asked recently as he reflected on his two-decades-long sojourn at what is now Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast. In May 2002, Beard signed on as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Pick your own sunflowers at Harvestmoon Fun Farm in Hernando County

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Sunflower season has arrived in Tampa Bay!. HarvestMoon Farms in Masaryktown offers the perfect way to get lost in nature. Stroll through the 5-acre sunflower maze, pick out your favorite flowers, and make memories with the whole family. The farm features a 70-foot jumping pillow, barnyard...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Chief Theatre hosts Tea Party fundraiser – May 21. The Suwanee Valley Players are hosting a tea party fundraiser at the Chief Theatre, located at 25 E Park Ave in Chiefland on Saturday, May 21 with two seatings to choose from: 10:30AM and 1:30PM. They will offer a selection of teas and treats, and sell an assortment of tea pots. The Victorian-costumed cast of the upcoming show Domestic Bliss will also be on hand. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.chief theatre.com or by calling 352-493-2787. All proceeds support the Chief.
CHIEFLAND, FL
#Library#Volunteers#Doodle#Genealogy#Art#Diamondizers#Citrus Library Academy#Books Babies#Sit Be Fit
Citrus County Chronicle

May Day Beauty Pageant and Festival to take place Memorial Day Weekend

CHIEFLAND — Memorial Day is just around the corner. And a variety of events are set to take place around the Levy County area the weekend before. One of these events is the May Day Beauty Pageant and Festival held in Chiefland. The pageant, which is set for May 27, will take place at the Tommy Usher Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is a $10 door entrance fee. The festival, meanwhile, will be held on May 28 at Buie Park beginning at 10 a.m.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Misty Fried named School Lunch Hero

Everyone has the potential to make an impact, no capes or superpowers necessary. Misty Fried, food service manager at Homosassa Elementary, has proven to not only be an advocate for the students in her school, but also a lunch hero who goes above and beyond for kids in need. Fried...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Hawk Hammock set to put on "Harmonia" Saturday

WILLISTON — On Saturday, those interested in taking part in a family-friendly event have the opportunity to make their way to Two Hawk Hammock in Williston for a performance geared towards all ages. According to Corey Cheval, founder and director of the Gainesville Circus Center, “Harmonia” is set to...
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Honored, privileged to bring Traveling Wall to city

The Vietnam Veterans Gathering was honored and privileged to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on April 21 to 24 at Crystal Harley-Davidson. We would like to thank the organizations and individuals that supported out endeavor: American Legion Post 77, American Legion Riders Post 237, Amy Moodie/Crystal Harley-Davidson, Citrus County Cruisers, Citrus County Fire Rescue, Citrus County Sherriff’s Office, Citrus County All Veteran Honor Guard, Citrus County Veterans Coalition, Citrus County Young Marines, Combat Veterans MA, Crystal Harley-Davidson, Crystal Harley Owners Group, Crystal River Dunkin’ Donuts, Crystal River High School JROTC, Eagle Buick, Daughters of the American Revolution, DS Pool, Home Depot (Crystal River), Home Depot Home Team, Lowman Law Firm, Jim and Marcia Stepanek, Mike Scott Plumbing, Nature Coast Young Marines, Ocala Vet Center, Rolling Thunder FL7, Santa Drill Team, VFW District 7 Riders, VFW 4864 and VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary and Riders.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Despite some concerns, hotel proposed for Sponge Docks advances

TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board has approved a conditional-use application in the first step toward allowing construction of a hotel in the Sponge Docks area. Following the 6-1 vote on May 16, the application was set for City Commission review at its May 24...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Famed sculptor in battle with Hernando neighbors

BROOKSVILLE — John Henry sat in the second row of the County Commission chambers on May 10, next to his wife, Pamela, and looked like he wanted to be back at his workspace, creating the art he loves. He’s a world-renowned sculptor who moved to the area two years...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's going on in Inverness?

Looking for something to do for the rest of May in Inverness? Here are some fun family activities the city has on tap:. The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes local teens for a Teen’s Night Out at the Depot Pavilion on Thursday, May 19, from 5:30-7 p.m. All sixth- to 10th-grade teens will get a wrist band upon entry that will include free food, music, games, and even a dunk tank! Come on out and dunk your favorite Citrus County Sheriff’s officer.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – AFFORDABLE HOUSING

(Re Wednesday, May 18’s front-page story, “Meadowcrest to fight affordable housing complex”): I am reading your paper today and I see everybody in Meadowcrest is trying to thwart affordable housing. I don’t understand. First we’ve got the Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block every five years. What in the heck are we doing helping other countries when we can’t even help ourselves? I’m sorry, but we have to have affordable living.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0522 Chronicle week in review: Much ado about affordable housing; commissioners to FTE: 'You built it, you pay' and avian flu deadly to birds in Florida

Meadowcrest to fight affordable housing complex inside its community. About 168 affordable rental apartments are being proposed for the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River and not everyone in that community is happy. Meadowcrest resident Debra Cleary is forming a grass-roots group in her 665-member community to fight Fort Lauderdale-based Green...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes: Memorial Day fetes planned

Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CREST graduates celebrate

The Citrus Resources for Exceptional Students in Transition (CREST) School graduated five students this year. They are: Sarah Genz, Abigaile Golec, Robert Iverson, Joshua Linaje and Rachele York. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

