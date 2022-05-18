At the Library: Doodle, color, have fun

The Vietnam Veterans Gathering was honored and privileged to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on April 21 to 24 at Crystal Harley-Davidson. We would like to thank the organizations and individuals that supported out endeavor: American Legion Post 77, American Legion Riders Post 237, Amy Moodie/Crystal Harley-Davidson, Citrus County Cruisers, Citrus County Fire Rescue, Citrus County Sherriff’s Office, Citrus County All Veteran Honor Guard, Citrus County Veterans Coalition, Citrus County Young Marines, Combat Veterans MA, Crystal Harley-Davidson, Crystal Harley Owners Group, Crystal River Dunkin’ Donuts, Crystal River High School JROTC, Eagle Buick, Daughters of the American Revolution, DS Pool, Home Depot (Crystal River), Home Depot Home Team, Lowman Law Firm, Jim and Marcia Stepanek, Mike Scott Plumbing, Nature Coast Young Marines, Ocala Vet Center, Rolling Thunder FL7, Santa Drill Team, VFW District 7 Riders, VFW 4864 and VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary and Riders.
