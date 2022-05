In an effort to alleviate the nationwide baby formula shortage, one grocery chain is going the extra mile to carry the essential item in its stores for the first time ever. "I'm doing this for two reasons: One for our customers, one for my daughter, too," Stew Leonard’s president and CEO Stew Leonard told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. "My daughter is pregnant with her third child, so she's going to need baby formula in about a month."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO