MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials said missing jet skiers in Murrells Inlet was a misunderstanding and both of them have turned up. News13 was previously told crews were searching for two missing jet skiers but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office later said neither of them were missing. 📲 Download the free News13 app to […]

MURRELLS INLET, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO