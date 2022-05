BILLINGS, Mont. - Lonestar is performing in Billings this June. Tickets start at $35 for the concert at the Alberta Bair Theater on June 11 at 7:30 pm. You can buy tickets online here, by calling 406.256.6052, or in person at the Alberta Bair Theater Box Office Window Monday Through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm as well as two hours before the show.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO