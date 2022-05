MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Due to skyrocketing rents, there is no argument that rental assistance is needed – like yesterday. Many people have been forced out of their homes after landlords raised rents beyond what they could afford. They then had difficulty finding a new place to live. Keisha Guyton of Miami was one of them. “I couldn’t see anything under $2,500″, said Guyton. “Three thousand dollars, sometimes. I even called someone who said $4,300 and these aren’t any luxury places, you know.” On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava convened a roundtable of mayors from across the county to discuss the rental...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO