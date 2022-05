Leonard R. Willey ,90, passed away peacefully with family by his bedside on May 13, 2022. He was born on Aug. 29, 1931, the second child to Roy A. and Harriet Small Willey. Leonard grew up in Cherryfield and attended Cherryfield Academy. He enlisted in the Army in 1948. Shortly after basic training he was sent overseas to fight in Korea. He was seriously injured and spent several months in a U.S. military hospital in Japan. As he was recovering, yet not ready to return to combat he was an orderly in the hospital for about three months. Leonard served in both the Army and the Air Force, was honorably discharged, and received a Purple Heart from the injuries he sustained in Korea.

CHERRYFIELD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO