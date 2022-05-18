Stone Harbor House Looks Small From the Front, But Whoa, It’s $14 Million Home

Like every American tourist destination, Atlantic City, New Jersey was hit hard by COVID-19. While the nine major casinos are mostly the reason that people flock to AC, the chorus lyrics from the Bruce Springsteen acoustic song of 40 years past still ring true today: People from nearby Philly, North Jersey, and even NYC are still putting on their makeup, fixing their hair, and meeting in Atlantic City (sometimes lovingly referred to as the Vegas of the Northeast). And they are eating at some of the best traditional Italian restaurants in the country.

