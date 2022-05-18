ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nextdoor Indy Block Party

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis is known for its Hoosier hospitality, and the Nextdoor...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival

INDIANAPOLIS – Get a taste of Italy at the 2022 Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival!. This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. We spoke to Kay Feeney-Caito and festival kitchen manager Lisa Meister about this year’s lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival

A little bit of magic is coming to Danville. 2 IMPD vehicles totaled overnight from off-road crash. Man critically injured after shooting at party on …. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 20, 2022. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’...
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Jovial Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS – Spearheaded by two local doctors, Jovial Family Farm brings seniors and communities together through agriculture. Dr. Bobbie Jellison and Dr. Brian Jellison, the founders of the program, stopped by our morning show to tell us why they started it and how the community can get involved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vintage Collective Flea Market in Boggstown this Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Diersing and Daniel Wood from Vintage Collective joined us Friday for a sneak peek of the upcoming Vintage Collective Flea Market. The flea market takes place in Boggstown this Sunday, May 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
BOGGSTOWN, IN
wtlcfm.com

Top 16 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 20-22

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance has its biggest event of the year on Saturday. Asian Fest will be from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Festival-goers can immerse themselves in all things Asian culture, from food, art, music, and history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Help support Broad Ripple with their Broad Ripple Duck Race

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Dillon the Executive Director at Broad Ripple Village Association is in the studio today to share how viewers can support Broad Ripple while also having fun! The Broad Ripple Duck race will take place on June 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll be tossing over 3,000 plastic ducks into the canal were they’ll then race to the finish line! You can purchase a duck entry $6 each or 6 ducks for $30.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

DIY artwork you’ll actually want to hang on the wall

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling crafty? Get a group together for a DIY party that comes to you. Pine2Posh brings all the supplies you need to create customized wooden signs, plus the expertise to help you along. Your guests can choose from more than 100 projects — and not everybody has to make the same thing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Smokehouse Catering Co

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Smokehouse Catering Co. Chef Chip Huckaby, Executive Chef joined us to talk about the amazing food. You can contact Smokehouse Catering Co by visiting their website or calling 317-851-8995. Smokehouse Catering Co: 40 N State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46142.
GREENWOOD, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Kiritsis hostage, businessman Dick Hall dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Dick Hall, the man who was wired to a shotgun and held hostage by Tony Kiritsis in Indianapolis for three days in February 1977, has died. Friends confirmed Hall’s death, saying he died in his sleep Friday morning after a brief illness. Hall, who was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

SmockTown Brewery’s Swanky Speakeasy

THE HISTORIC heart of Greenwood has no shortage of independent breweries for enjoying house beers and seasonal pours. But none of them do double duty the way SmockTown Brewery, which opened last fall, does. The ground floor of this charming shotgun storefront offers the feel of a cozy Main Street bar, complete with live music and tasty bar bites provided by Hot Pink Pepper Catering, which has recently launched weekend brunches. But steal up the stairs some evening, and you’ll see a spiffier side to brother-in-law duo Mark Sublette and Ken Johnson’s watering hole. A tricked-out speakeasy the partners affectionately call Attic Hardware, owing to the building’s past life, features a fully stocked bar lit by chandeliers, a spacious patio deck, and even a fully functioning shower, should the festivities call for it. Which means you can start with a smooth house-brewed Amberella amber lager then work your way up to a bright and sophisticated whiskey-based SmockTown Smash in an atmosphere that will take you back the Roaring Twenties. 223 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4836.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Indy Over Everything shares their Indy inspired clothing line

INDIANAPOLIS — Scotty and Shannon Hunt, the co-owners of Indy Over Everything, joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share a few of their Indy inspired clothing pieces. Scotty and Shannon, who have been together since high school, share how their creative process works and the story about how the Indy Over Everything logo was created.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Spots for Outdoor Summer Dining with Kids near Indianapolis

It’s patio season, which means taking advantage of these long days and warm nights in Indianapolis by dining outdoors. Here’s a round-up of some family-friendly, must-try restaurants that feature great outdoor dining. Fun Restaurants Near Indianapolis Where Families Can Dine Outside This Summer:. Baby’s. 2147 N. Talbott...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Tried & True, We Found The 5 Oldest Restaurants In Indiana

Pop-Up Restaurants. Ghost Kitchens. Delivery Options. On-line presence. Contactless Ordering. Menu Trends. Plant-Forward. Farm to Table. Drink Locally Sourced. Sustainability. Heightened cleanliness. The restaurant industry has seen a lot of change in the past couple years. Restaurants are an essential part of any culture. Wherever you go, you can find...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Woman killed in downtown Indy stabbing

Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’ push …. Three drivers are charged with criminal recklessness …. Indy ER doc hit and killed while walking, remembered …. 3 years after Muncie man’s body found in wastewater …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate fund to support Black-owned businesses based in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Black-owned businesses in Indianapolis have been created since the pandemic began, but access to cash for expanding into brick-and-mortar locations or for making improvements to existing buildings is still often out of reach. The historical barriers Black people face in accessing homes also exists in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Peacemakers City Conference

Violent crime is an issue in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett has designated the office of public health and safety to help reduce the number of violent crimes committed in the city. One way they hope to do that is with a community empowerment conference aimed at Indy’s youth and their parents....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS– You can take the family to see and touch a collection of major documents that shaped America. The Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and more are all part of something new downtown. Sherman shows us a unique exhibit and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more about this exhibit click...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Data Suggests Indianapolis Is Not One Of The Happiest Cities In America

Happiness is an emotional state characterized by feelings of joy, satisfaction, contentment, and fulfillment. Some key signs of happiness include:. Feeing that you have accomplished (or will accomplish) what you want in life. Feeling satisfied with your life. Feeling positive more than negative. Having said that, why is Indy so...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

