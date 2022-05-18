ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's D Brief: NATO bids are in; Swedish DM at the Pentagon; Russia says it has lasers in Ukraine; The military and the metaverse; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson, Jacqueline Feldscher
Cover picture for the articleSweden and Finland formally applied to NATO in Brussels on Wednesday. Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff, Finland and Sweden's respective NATO ambassadors, handed the letters to alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who called the applications “an historic step…at a critical time for our security.”. “Every nation has the...

americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
The US Sun

‘Cancer-riddled’ Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims Brit ex-spy

A "CANCER-riddled" Vladimir Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, a Brit ex-spy has claimed. Christopher Steele, who previously worked the Russia desk at MI6 and published intelligence on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, said the "exact details" of the ailing autocrat's illness were still not known.
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
