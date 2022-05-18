Broward may not be known for its Cuban bakeries, but this Hollywood classic—which was named after a neighborhood in Havana and not the City of Miramar—will give any Miami pastelito purveyor a run for their money. Their croquetas are some of our favorites in South Florida—crispy on the outside with a creamy ham filling. And while we hate this cliché, they do quite literally melt in your mouth. The pastelitos have crisp, flakey crusts, and generous fillings. And it wouldn’t be a proper Cuban bakery if you couldn’t get a proper café con leche, cortadito, or colada here, which you can and should order. Miramar has all the other Cuban bakery staples, too, and they’re all done very well: loaves of airy Cuban bread, pan de gloria, medianoche bread, homemade Cuban crackers, syrup soaked capuchinos, and more. Most people take their orders to go, but there are a handful of tables inside the bakery, as well as a few covered tables in front.

