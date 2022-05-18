ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Who Do The Detroit Pistons Take At #5?

By Brock Palmbos
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, the Detroit Pistons didn't win the NBA Draft Lottery this year, like they did a year ago (and ended up with Cade Cunningham). They had a 14% chance of getting the first pick on Tuesday night, but the ping-pong ball didn't bounce right for them and they ended up with...

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Full Results: Orlando Magic Receive No. 1 Pick, Detroit Pistons Fall To 5th

The NBA Draft Lottery is the post-season for the 14 teams that don't get a chance to take part in the playoff festivities. The lottery means a day of keeping your nerves together, as your team can climb or fall down the drafting order. That can have a serious impact on a franchise, especially the ones that tank through the season for the best odds.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Auburn, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
NBA Analysis Network

Mo Bamba Unlikely To Return To Orlando Magic After NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic were the biggest winners of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. They finished with the third-worst record in the league this season, meaning they had the third-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick. It was their lucky night, as they moved up two spots ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, landing the No. 1 pick in the draft.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live results, draft order, start time, news, odds led by Rockets, Magic, Pistons

The Eastern Conference finals are set to begin on Tuesday, with Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, but that's not the only reason this is one of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar. Prior to the game, the league will hold the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, where we'll learn which team will have the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Cade Cunningham
Fox News

NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons have good shot at getting top pick again

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday night before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Neither the Heat nor the Celtics are eligible to get a lottery pick. The teams that have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick of the 2022 draft had the worst win-loss records during the 2021-22 season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#Purdue
Yardbarker

Knicks hire Tim Hardaway as scout

The New York Knicks’ latest hire might come as a shocking one to some of their old-school fans. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Knicks hired retired former All-Star Tim Hardaway to be a scout. While the team never officially announced the hiring, Hardaway has been interviewing prospects for the Knicks at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy